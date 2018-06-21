Derby County to start new season away at Reading

Derby County will kick-off the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season in front of the Sky Sports cameras with an away trip to Reading in what will be Frank Lampard’s first competitive game as a manager.

The Rams will travel to the Madejski Stadium on Friday 3rd August, kick-off: 8pm.

Frank Lampard’s first home game in charge will see the club face Leeds on 11th August.

The first East Midlands derby of the season against Forest will take place at Pride Park on 15th Decemeber.

Derby travel to the City Ground on Saturday 23rd February.

Derby end the season with a home test aginst promotion favourites West Brom.