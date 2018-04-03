DERBY FAN’S VIEW: credit to Rowett for dropping big-name quartet

Easter Monday saw a valuable three points secured at Deepdale as a superbly taken free-kick by Tom Lawrence was enough to secure the points.

This was a scrappy game and one where our hosts dominated possession without really making goalkeeper Scott Carson work hard.

I’ve been a big critic of Lawrence, but after the goal, he appeared to be rejuvenated. Hopefully, we will now see the man who was player of the season for Ipswich Town in 2016/17.

Gary Rowett should be given credit for dropping Richard Keogh, Craig Forsyth, George Thorne and Cameron Jerome. This is the first game Keogh hasn’t started and, overall, he has had a good season. But as we are now at the business end of the season, it’s not a good time for players to make major errors.

Forsyth, who is looking a shadow of the player from a couple of years ago, was likewise dropped to the bench and it says something when Chris Baird, a right-footed player, was picked to take his place.

No surprises with the dropping of Thorne, who didn’t even make the 18, or indeed Jerome, who started on the bench. Both have offered very little in matches.

Tom Huddlestone returned after a one-game ban at the expense of Bradley Johnson and that switch was a no-brainer. Huddlestone’s passing will be vital during the run-in.

Next up is a home game against Bolton, who are engaged in a relegation battle and will no doubt provide tough opposition. There are no three-point bankers left and all we ask of our players is that they give their all until the season has ended.