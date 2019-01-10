Derby’s Harry Wilson up for player of the month award

Derby County youngster Harry Wilson has been nominated for the player of the month award for December in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who is on loan from Premier League leaders Liverpool, was in brilliant form for the Rams throughout the month.

Wilson scored three goals, including another spectacular free-kick at Sheffield United, and also set up others with his vision and perfectly-timed passes.

The Welsh wizard is up against three other players for the award -- Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen, Sheffield United hitman Billy Sharp and Leeds United’s top scorer Kemar Roofe.

December was the month in which the 22-year-old Bowen rediscovered last season’s scoring form with six goals in as many matches, plus an assist. The goals came in braces and showcased his precision shooting after cutting inside.

With veteran Sharp, it’s not just a case of how many goals you score, but also how important they are. Of his five in six games, four of them either put the Blades ahead or brought them level. Two headers demonstrated he is equally adept in the air and on the floor.

Roofe’s five goals in six games accounted for three wins for Leeds. Most impressively, as he continues to evolve as a striker, was his ability to find space to complete comeback wins over Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday morning. The judging panel comprises Sky Sports TV pundit Don Goodman, League Managers Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet trader Mikey Mumford.