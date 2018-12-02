Dronfield Town defeat Selby Town

Dronfield Town got the better of high-flying Selby Town 3-1 in the NCEL.

Dronfield struck first with a superb long range effort from Dan Wood, which surprised the keeper going just under the crossbar in only the third minute.

Selby tried to come back into the game, but Dronfield defended well and didn’t allow Selby a real opportunity in front of goal.

On 32 minutes, Dronfield got that vital second goal following a corner from the right with defender Aaron Bovill scoring with a deft near post header.

Selby looked to be going in at the break two goals down when they were awarded a free-kick in the 40th minute.

But Dronfield failed to clear the ball, and eventually Jordan Snodin for Selby smashed it into the goal from close range.

Dronfield got off to a great start at the beginning of the second when Dan Wood grabbed another goal two minutes into the half with a header to make it 3-1 after a superb ball into the box from midfielder Connor Chappell.

Wood nearly had a hat-trick soon after but was denied by a brilliant save by their keeper.

Matty Ord also had chances to get himself on the scoresheet after that but wasn’t able to find the back of the net.

Christian Savage also had an effort well saved by the Selby keeper as the game entered injury-time.