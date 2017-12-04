Dunne’s late goal salvages point for Belper United

Late drama secured title-chasing Belper United a precious point after they were surprised by struggling Stapenhill in the East Midlands Counties League on Saturday.

United appeared to be heading for a 2-1 defeat before Michael Dunne bagged an 88th minute equaliser to keep them fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Teversal ewith a game in hand,

Earlier, Pete Martin had given Stapenhill a 15th minute lead and after Ben Rushby had levelled for United on 28, Lewis Campbell restored the hosts’ advantage six minutes before half-time.

Meanwhile Teversal regained top spot, courtesy of a blank day for previous leaders Selston and also their own dramatic 4-3 win at home to Dunkirk. They led 2-0 after only 11 minutes and later 3-1, but they were pegged back to 3-3 until Khyle Sargent popped up with their winner two minutes into stoppage time.

A bumper crowd of 104 saw third-placed Anstey Nomads reinforce their title challenge by beating Radford 3-0. In fourth spot, Kimberley Miners Welfare had to be content with a goalless draw at home to Birstall United, while there was another stoppage-time winner at sixth-placed Blaby and Whetstone Athletic, who pipped Graham Street Prims 2-1, despite being reduced to ten men.