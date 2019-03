Every Championship player out of contract this summer - who should YOUR club sign?

Many Championship players are just two months away from playing their last game at their respective clubs...

We have put together a comprehensive list of every player whose deals expires at the end of the season. Scroll through to find any individuals who could be a wise addition to your team. Source: Footy Fragmento.

Alan Hutton, Glenn Whelan, Mile Jedinak, Micah Richards, Mark Bunn, Jed Steer, Tommy Elphick, Ritchie De Laet, Jordan Lyden, Andre Green, Jack Clarke, Callum OHare, Harvey Knibbs, Easah Suliman, Mitchell Clarke, Kelsey Mooney

Tomasz Kuszczak, Michael Morrison, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Greg Stewart, Adam Siviter, Geraldo Bajrami, Dominic Bernard, Steve Seddon, Ryan Burke

Jack Rodwell, Stefan Mols, Lewis Hardcastle, Ben Paton, Matthew Platt, Ben Winterbottom, Sam Barnes, Louis Khoury, George Wilson

Craig Conway, Jayson Leutwiler, Paul Downing, Ben Gladwin, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Thompson, Jack Doyle, Joe Rankin-Costello,

Andrew Taylor, David Wheater, Marc Wilson, Jack Hobbs, Mark Little, Mark Beevers, Clayton Donaldson, Will Buckley, Craig Noone, Josh Vela, Marcus Wood, Jake Turner, Ben Amos, Ben Williams, Gary ONeil, Lloyd Dyer, Luca Connell

Josh McEachran, Lewis MacLeod, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Jack Bonham, Henrik Johansson, Reece Cole, David Titov, Jarvis Edobor

Niki Mapenaa, Eros Pisano, Frank Fielding, Jamie Paterson, Lloyd Kelly, Antoine Semenyo, Taylor Moore, Rory Holden, Joe Morrell, Saikou Janneh, George Dowling, Jonny Smith

Tom Huddlestone, Craig Bryson, Jacob Butterfield, Alex Pearce, Bradley Johnson, Marcus Olsson, Kelle Roos, Nick Blackman, Heinrich Ravas

David Nugent, Josh Barnes, Sven Karic, Fuseine Rashid, Joe Bateman, Max Hunt, Ethan Wassall, Calum MacDonald, Aaron Eyoma, Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, Cameron Cresswell, Kellan Gordon, Alex Babos