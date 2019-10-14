FA Trophy defeat brings an end to Belper Town’s long unbeaten run

A strong Stamford AFC side convincingly beat Belper Town 3-0 in their Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round tie - bringing an end to the Nailers’ 17-game unbeaten record.

Both sides entered the fixture in great form with Stamford scoring 15 goals in their last three games and Belper defying all odds by beating Rushall Olympic in a thrilling FA Cup third qualifying round game.

With both teams being in the Bet Victor NPL South-East Division, this Trophy game gave both sides the opportunity to see how well they will possibly get on against each other in the league games.

The visitors showed signs of their attacking threat very early on with central midfielder Rob Morgan at the heart of his side’s good work. While the Nailers struggled to find any real cutting-edge chances in the first half.

Stamford broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when Jon Challinor neatly tucked his shot into the far corner of the net from eight yards out, following a surging overlapping run.

Belper came out for the second half looking a lot more promising and Alex Peterson narrowly missed Charlie Dawes’s searching cross into the penalty area, but Stamford’s attack was too much for the Nailers to handle.

Tendai Chitiza was played through one-on-one but hit the post. Peterson had a speculative lob tipped over by the Stamford ‘keeper. Then the away side doubled their lead just after the hour-mark through Ollie Brown-Hill’s curling free-kick.

Number three arrived when Pearson Mwanyango found Cosmos Matwasa with a great cross from the right-hand side, allowing the winger to flick his header into the far post using the pace of the ball after getting in front of his man.

Belper Town: Musselwhite, Bryant (Kozluk 82), Clark, Bertram (Wright 59), South, Watt, Gordon, Robson (Swaine 63), Peterson, Curtis, Dawes. Unused subs: Milner, Ridley, Waldram, Nelthorpe.

Stamford AFC: Haystead, Cooke, Corralling (Amrstrong 75), Vince, Wright, Blunden (Luto 70), Chitiza, Morgan, Brown-Hill, Mwanyango, Matwasa. Unused subs: Daniels, Tarris.

Referee: Luis Martin.

Attendance: 437.