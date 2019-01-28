FAN COLUMN: Accrington gave Derby County plenty to think about

The Rams squeezed past Accrington Stanley on Saturday to go into the hat for the fifth round draw of the FA Cup.

There were a few “Bad Boys” at the Wham Stadium in a game that wasn’t without incident.

Our hosts gave us plenty to think about and matched us for most of the game. They might actually count themselves unlucky not to take the game to a replay. The main talking point of the game was the two yellow cards for Dan Barlaser that saw them reduced to ten men in the second half. Having looked back at them, it would appear the referee got it right on both occasions.

Jayden Bogle received his marching orders late in theme after pulling back Smith who was looking likely to threaten the Derby goal whilst Bogle chased him. 'Taking one for the team' is the term used to describe Bogle’s actions.

It was Martyn Waghorn who eventually came up with the winning goal.

Once again young Duane Holmes impressed and he is quickly emerging to be one of the stars of the team during this second half of the season. I would imagine that Frank Lampard doesn’t have to think twice about picking him.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson became the latest of our “Young Guns” to make the match day squad. Along with Calum MacDonald he was on the bench for the game at Accrington.

On Friday night we visit Deepdale to face Preston North End in front of the TV cameras. Preston have hit some good form recently and should be a much harder proposition than when they visited Pride Park earlier in the season.

Hopefully Lampard should have a near full squad to pick his team from. Will Ashley Cole play? My guess is that he will probably be on the bench as Scott Malone is starting to settle well into the side.

Hopefully we can come away with three points and anchor ourselves in the top six.