FAN COLUMN: Could Europe hold the answers for Derby County transfer targets?

The Rams played their first pre-season game on home soil on Saturday as they ran out 5-2 winners at Burton Albion.

Martyn Waghorn was the pick of the Derby players with a hat-trick, but our vulnerability in defence was once again evident and I would expect that the back four is an area where Phillip Cocu will be looking to improve.

It’s been suggested a new goalkeeper could be on the shopping list. Kelle Roos and Jonathon Mitchell both got some minutes in at The Pirelli Stadium, but I’m not convinced either will be our number one choice through the coming season. Scott Carson wasn’t fit and there has been much speculation that he could be heading for the exit door.

We have had some fantastic goalkeeper cover the years. Entering my 50th year as a fan I can look back as such commanding figures as the great Colin Boulton, who played in every game in our two most successful seasons. We have had good pros such as Roger Jones who did a very good job in a struggling side.

Later years saw England’s then number one Peter Shilton join us. Russell Hoult and Mart Poom are also names that are fondly recalled in the stands.

Goalkeeping is such a specialist position and Scott Carson has overall been a very good keeper for us.

We had been linked with Christian Walton from Brighton, but he’s now signed for Blackburn, Daniel Bachmann of Watford also being mentioned.

Other positions need filling too, but Cocu is keeping his cards close to his chest and not revealing who the targets are, which of course is the sensible way to conduct business!

I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one signing from overseas. Years ago we picked up some real gems from abroad. Carbonari, Stimac, Poom, Laursen, Rasiak are just a few examples.

Maybe it is time to look across into Europe and hopefully we can pick up a bargain.