First win for Webster as Belper Town beat Sheffield

Aaron Webster got his first win as Belper Town boss after his side beat Sheffield FC 1-0.

Alex Steadman and Jahvan Davidson-Miller were restored to the starting line up and new signing Aaron Cole was on the bench following his return to the Marston’s Stadium.

Sheffield FC aren’t enjoying the best of seasons and currently lie in 19th position after this defeat, but had recorded an excellent 4-0 away victory at Cleethorpes Town in previous game.

Club had obviously been boosted by the Cleethorpes result and quite frankly dominated all but about 10 minutes of the first half.

Rob Worrall was very close to giving the hosts a 2nd minute lead with a dipping volley that came back off the underside of the cross bar, in in the 7th minute Club ‘skipper Andrew Gascoigne struck a low shot just wide of the target.

For all Club’s possession in the first half, they created very little in terms of opportunities and Belper’s defence stood firm and ‘keeper Danny Roberts was in excellent form between the posts.

The Nailers were almost non existent as an attacking threat in the early stages and their first effort on goal was a Haydn Goddard effort that went well wide on 16 minutes.

Belper slowly began to get into the game after the 30 minute mark as Kieran O’Connell got to the by line and pulled the ball back, but only to a Sheffield player, however it was much better from the Nailers as half time approached.

Jahvan Davidson-Miller hit a great effort from almost 25 yards that cannoned off the cross bar and the Belper striker having recently returned from a trial with Cardiff City, went on to produce his best performance in the second half.

The home side started the second period strongly and pushed Belper back but before long the Nailers were breaking out with good effect.

Alex Steadman beat his marker for pace as he raced down the right wing on 49 minutes and crossed for Haydn Goddard to shoot just wide, and 5 minutes later as the Nailers slowly gathered momentum, Jahvan Davidson-Miller made space for himself to hit a crisp effort straight at the ‘keeper.

Kieran O’Connell tested Louis Jones with a shot on the turn before Lee Williamson’s dipping free kick on the hour mark had Jones at full stretch .

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute when Kieron O’Connell’s clever chip over the defence fell to Lee Williamson whose attempted at prodding the ball past the oncoming ‘keeper resulted in the ball rebounding out to Jahvan Davidson-Miller, and he calmly slotted the ball inside the post.

Belper’s goal inevitably produced a reaction from the home side and the Nailers again found themselves having to work hard in defence.

Club’s finishing let them down as two or three efforts went astray, however Belper could have sealed their win with 10 minutes to go when Alex Steadman sent Kieran O’Connell away but the Nailers’ striker’s shot wasn’t good enough to find the back of the net.

Nevertheless this was a good win for the Nailers who always seem to do well at Sheffield and victory improved their league position from 13th to 12th

Sheffield F C: Jones, Turner, Brown, Nyoni (Wigley 52), Lawrence, Chapman, Worrall (Potts 61), Finlaw, Gascoigne (Francis 71), Yates, Williams. Unused subs: Harrison C, Ibrahim.

Belper Town: Roberts, Allen, Goddard, Williamson, Guy, Harrison K, Baldwin, Hallahan, Steadman (Lloyd 85), Davidson-Miller, O’Connell (Cole 89). Subs unused: Thornberry, Brown, Garnett.

Referee: David Holbrook.

Att: 327.