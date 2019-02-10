First win since New Year’s Day for Belper Town

Belper Town returned to winning ways in the Evo-Stik League East Division as they defeated Carlton Town 2-1 at the Silver X Stadium.

First-half goals from Alfred Thompson and George Milner were enough for the Nailers, who held off a late Carlton fightback to pick up their first league win since New Year’s Day.

Captain Danny South headed against the bar after only three minutes following a teasing Craig Nelthorpe corner for the home side.

Piteu Crouz, who found joy down Belper’s left side throughout, dragged a shot wide after cutting inside.

The Carlton bar was rattled again a couple of minutes later after George Milner pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area.

Seventeen-year-old Thompson opened his account for the club with a fine left-footed volley after a quarter of an hour to break the deadlock, following more good work down the left from Crouz.

The Nailers faced very little danger in the opening exchanges, however Sam Colbear, who came off at half time with a suspected broken rib, needed to be alert to block a close range effort to keep the side’s lead.

A minute before half-time Milner found space in the area to drive a shot past the diving Jack Steggles to double Belper’s advantage.

Substitute Nathan Curtis had chances to add to his tally but failed to convert.

South, who was excellent all game, proved his versatility with a commanding performance as both a target man and centre back.

It was his flick that presented Curtis with another chance to kill the game off, but a powerful strike was saved two minutes from time.

Debutant keeper Sebastien Malkowski will have been disappointed to not keep a clean sheet after Aaron Opoku slid through the keeper’s legs in stoppage time to halve the deficit, with the Polish International having an overall quiet yet confident first start.

Belper Town: Malkowski, Thompson (Mackie 70), Assenso, Nelthorpe, Ubah, Colbear (Curtis 45), Robson, Gordon, South (cpt), Milner, Crouz (Owen 72)

Unused subs: Clark, Peterson.

Carlton Town: Streggles, Ebanks (Frost 15), Davie, Ikwa, Moore, Walker, Rollinson, Bertram (cpt), Motshweni, Opoku, Bartle (Akaunu 60)

Unused subs: Stovell, Podier, Clarice.

Referee: Dean Steatham.

Attendance: 200.