Five games unbeaten for Belper Town after 4-1 victory

Belper Town made it five league games unbeaten with a convincing 4-1 home victory over Stocksbridge Park Steelers to stay just outside the Evo-Stik Division One East play-off places.

A double from Danny South and a goal apiece from Derry Robson and George Milner ensured the Nailers claimed all three points, despite going behind through Scott Ruthven’s early strike.

Although the away side went into the clash ten places behind the Nailers, they opened the scoring inside five minutes. The Belper defence failed to deal with a long throw into the box, which allowed Ruthven to pounce on the loose ball and fire emphatically into the bottom corner.

The hosts, however, responded well and almost found themselves on level terms on 15 minutes when Sam Colbear headed Craig Nelthorpe’s corner over the cross bar from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end, ebastian Malkowski had to be at his acrobatic best to tip over Brodie Litchfield’s long-range effort.

Just before the half-hour mark, Belper should have got back on level terms. Robson delivered a superb ball across the face of goal for Nathan Curtis, but an incredible goal line block from Jordan Lemon denied him a certain equaliser.

Curtis twice went close to an equaliser before the home side made their pressure pay in additional time of the first half. Alfred Thompson volleyed a lovely cross to the back post for South to head powerfully into the bottom corner.

Following an early second half scare, Belper began to turn on the style. Nelthorpe crossed from the left for Robson to nod in his second goal in three matches.

Midway through the second half the visitors’ Rory Coleman was dismissed for a second yellow card offence.

Belper made their extra man advantage count eight minutes from time when Robson crossed for Milner to head in at the back post.

Four minutes later South prodded home Liam Owen’s cross for his second goal of the afternoon, and his fourth in three matches. Substitute Piteu Crouz then hit the bar.

The victory moved Belper to four points off the play-off places.