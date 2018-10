Today’s football grapevine suggests that England manager Gareth Southgate will sign a new contract in the next 24 hours, reportedly worth £3 million a year, to remain in the post until 2022.

There is also talk of Manchester United owners – the Glazer family – backing under-pressure boss Jose Mourinho and also introducing ‘gender neutral toilets’ at Old Trafford. Here are the best of today’s stories . . .