Former Derby County boss Gary Rowett is sacked by Stoke City

Stoke City have sacked Gary Rowett after just eight months in charge.

Rowett left Derby County last May to head along the A50 having just missed out on a play-off final spot with the Rams.

However, despite being favourites to win promotion prior to the start of the season, City lie 14th in the Championship standings having only won eight games so far.

A statement on the Potters' official website said: "Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett.

"Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

"The club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.

"A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs."

One of Rowett's wins was a 2-1 victory over the Rams in November.