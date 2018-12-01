Four games unbeaten for Nailers after fine away win

Belper Town continued their fine run of form with a comprehensive 3-1 win at Carlton Town in Division One East of the Evo-Stik League.

Goals from George Milner, Nathan Curtis and Piteu Crouz ensured that the Nailers extended their winning run to four matches in all competitions.

After a scrappy start a good 16th minute cross from Crouz found Milner unmarked in the penalty area, but he rushed his finish and sliced well wide.

A minute later another chance went begging for the visitors. The Carlton defence failed to deal with a Cameron Clark cross and Derry Robson sent a vicious low effort just past the post.

Belper eventually made their pressure pay in the 26th minute.

Craig Nelthorpe delivered a dangerous free kick into the penalty area and Milner bundled in his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

The Nailers continued to dominate the first half and were close to doubling their advantage when Nelthorpe curled wide.

Two minutes after the break Belper almost had a second as captain Alex Peterson’s header was cleared off the line as it looked destined for the top corner.

Peterson and Danny South defended resolutely at the back for the Nailers and restricted the hosts to a limited amount of clear-cut opportunities.

Another chance went astray for the Millers just after the hour. Ben Hutchinson’s excellent free kick found Aaron Opoku, but his glancing header hit the base of the post.

As Carlton pushed more men forward in search of an equaliser, their backline became stretched and 16 minutes from time Belper found that elusive second goal. Crouz carried the ball 35 yards before finding Curtis in space, who cut inside and curled in a powerful low effort for his third goal in as many games.

Four minutes from time Crouz won and converted a penalty to seal victory before a late Carlton consolation.