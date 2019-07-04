Frank Lampard leaves Derby County to become Chelsea head coach

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach in a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a positive first season in management with Derby County last season, guiding the club to a sixth-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship and subsequently a play-off final at Wembley where the Rams were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa.

But when it was announced that Maurizio Sarri was to leave his head coach role at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season, Blues legend Lampard was quickly installed as hot favourite to take his place and he was granted permission to speak with his former club late last week.

And a deal has now been done, leaving Derby seeking to appoint a new manager on the day first team players returned for pre-season training.

Chelsea are believed to have paid compensation of around £4 million to Derby for Lampard's services, with that figure likely to increase given assistant manager Jody Morris and coach Chris Jones are also expected to move Stamford Bridge.

Lampard said: "I would like to say a special thank you to Mel Morris, the players, staff and everyone who is associated with Derby County Football Club.

“It has been a fantastic experience for me, and I feel privileged to have managed such a prestigious club.

“Most of all, I want to thank the fans who supported me and the team from the day I arrived in the City. I wish everyone the best of luck going forward.”

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

More to follow.