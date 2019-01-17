Frank Lampard praises Derby County fans and players after FA Cup win at Southampton

Manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on his Derby County players and the fans following their stunning penalty shoot-out win at Southampton in the FA Cup.

Harry Wilson and Maryn Waghorn scored goals in the last 15 minutes as the Rams battled back from 2-0 down.

Defender Richard Keogh scored the decisive spot-kick as Derby won 5-3 on penalties to progress into the fourth round draw.

A delighted Lampard told Rams TV: “It feels good for the players and it feels good for the fans.

“Big numbers travelled down on a Wednesday night when the game is on TV, so let’s thank them for that first of all.

“To come and support your team when you probably have work in the morning and you are not going to get home until around 3am, and you have travelled to get down here, that’s something special.

“That’s what football is all about, that’s what Derby County is all about. We appreciate it greatly, I certainly do and I know the players do. A huge thank you goes out to them and I’m pleased we could give them the spectacle that we did.

“But what great character, what a great performance from our lads. We didn’t deserve to be losing 2-0, we controlled the first-half. The VAR to rule out Craig Bryson’s goal was so minimal, the distances went against us but the lads kept going and showed character and quality and deserved to win.

“We have to be a team of character. I’ve got a really good dressing room in there, the lads are delighted and they deserve to be.

“They put everything in and every one of them that came on the pitch, people that don’t even come on, we are a group and groups must fight until the end and turn games and we did it.”

The Rams had already tasted penalty shoot-out victory this season, winning against Manchester United back in September in the Carabao Cup.