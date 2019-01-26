Frank Lampard relieved as Derby County beat Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup

Delighted Derby County manager Framk Lampard was pleased his Championship Rams overcame tough conditions to avoid an FA Cup banana skin and win 1-0 at League One Accrington Stanley.

Martyn Waghorn struck the only goal late on to take Derby into the fifth round as both sides finished with 10 men.

Waghorn pounced from close range after good work by Duane Holmes.

Accrington midfielder Daniel Barlaser was sent off for two bookings early in the second half before Rams defender Jayden Bogle received a straight red card in injury time.

Lampard praised the travelling Rams fans for their part in the narrow win.

Lampard said: “You always know that they can make it difficult until the last moment, so I’m pleased. When over 2,500 fans come and support you, it shows you the magic of the cup.

”It was a tough match and we had to work hard for it. Conditions didn’t help but I can use it as an excuse now that we’ve won, I wouldn’t have if we had lost.

“At half-time I thought we needed to liven up a bit. I thought we were 75-80% in the first half.

“To be under pressure against 10 men is worrying. With the energy Accrington put in and their desire, they did make it tough for us and I am just pleased we got our goal in the end.

“I played at these stadiums as a young player, and this is football. If you want to be a top player, you have to show both sides of your game.

