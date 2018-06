Derby County boss Frank Lampard is plotting to raid former club Chelsea to sign hot prospect Jay Dasilva.

The Daily Mirror claims the new Rams bos is on the trail of highly-rated young defender Jay Dasilva.

Dasilva played a key part in guiding Charlton Athletic to the play-offs during a loan spell last season.

And the Londoners could send the England U21 star out on loan again next summer.