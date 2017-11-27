Garnett delighted by Nailers’ displays

Caretaker boss Wynne Garnett reflected on his third straight win in charge of Belper Town this week and hailed the fine team displays that have seen them leap up the league table.

The 2-1 success over Spalding United put Belper ninth in the table, just four points off the play-off places.

And with Garnett and coach Andy Carter set to be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Stamford, he’s keen to see the rise continue.

He said: “The team spirit and morale is really good and that’s showed in the performances.

“It’s not just been down to good individual displays. As a team the players have worked together superbly and have deserved the wins.

“We haven’t changed a great deal from when Ant Danylyk and Paul Donnelly were in charge, other than the shape of the team in an attempt to make us harder to break down and give the front players more freedom.

“We involved the players in that discussion too so they could tell us what they felt worked and what didn’t.

“So it’s been very positive and we’re delighted.”

Despite the success of the three games he’s been in charge, Garnett, whose previous coaching experience has been exclusively on the youth side of the game, remains happy to let a new face take the helm rather than take the job on himself.

He said: “The job requires a lot of dedication, time and commitment if you’re to be successful and I’m not sure I can offer that over the course of a full season.

“I’m the kind of person who, if doing a job, wants to do it properly and I fear I wouldn’t be able to do that.

“I’ve been happy to take over temporarily and enjoyed it a great deal, but my understanding is that an appointment could follow after the Stamford game so we’ll go there on Saturday and see what happens after that.”

Stamford sit just below Belper in the table but another win for the Nailers would see them creep even closer to the play-off places.

Garnett said: “We’ve not been able to get too much feedback on Stamford but we’ve researched their strengths and weaknesses where we can.

“At times like this it’s about doing whatever we can well and if that’s good enough then we’re happy. It’s proved to be the case up to now and thankfully we don’t currently have any injuries or suspensions to worry about so we’ve been able to keep an unchanged side.”

Following the Stamford game, Belper will host Long Eaton United in the Derbyshire Senior Cup third round next Tuesday night with a 7.45pm start, before Romulus are the visitors the following Saturday.