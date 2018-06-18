Gary Charles angry over ‘Twitter sacking’

Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County defender Gary Charles was fuming after claiming he only found out he’d been sacked as manager of Vanarama National League North club Nuneaton Town on Twitter.

Charles, who only took over as manager at the end of March, then took to social media himself to claim he had not had any contact with club chairman Lee Thorn over the decision to remove him from the post and replace him with another ex-Forest player in Nicky Eaden.

The 48-year-old ex-England international Tweeted: “Found out through Twitter that I am no longer manager at Nuneaton FC.

“Not had any contact with the chairman to let me know so I just want to say thank you to the fans for your fantastic support, to the players and staff I wish you all the best for future. Gary.”

Nuneaton responded to the accusation with a statement on their club website, saying: “In the light of the recent announcement of Nicky Eaden as the club’s new manager, Nuneaton Town have clarified the status of Gary Charles’ position whilst with the club.

“Gary never had a contract and was working for the club on an informal basis to guide them through to the end of the season.

“We believed that the situation was clear and regret that it has led to such confusion. We’d like to thank Gary for his time and wish him all of the best for the future.”

Charles had been director of football at the University of Nottingham for the last four years and was assistant manager at Lincoln City.

But Nuneaton represented the first time in the hot seat at a senior club.

Replacement Eaden is now back at Liberty Way having previously been a caretaker manager at the club.