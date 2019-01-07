Grant Black may bring in new faces to Belper Town

Belper Town boss Grant Black said he might look to bring in new players and move others on to try to improve the physical presence of his side and their consistency.

The Nailers, who are seventh in the East Division of the Evo-Stik League, travel to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday looking to put a 3-1 home defeat to Brighouse Town behind them.

Black admitted the loss was “the right result” as Brighouse took their second half chances to move up to second place.

“We were poor all over the pitch. Physically, we couldn’t deal with them at all,” said the manager.

“It’s massively disappointing to lose the game to those sort of things.

“It’s something we’ll have to look at and I just told the lads that it will not be accepted.

“So, maybe we’ll have to part ways with a couple of them and look at bringing a few fresh faces in.”

The manager did not criticise his players for a lack of effort, but said the Nailers were second best throughout the 90 minutes, which cost them the chance to pick up even a point.

After an even start Belper fell behind to an Aaron Martin 20th minute finish from a neat lay-off.

The Nailers quickly hit back, just five minutes later, when the in-form Piteu Crouz’s low cross was deflected in by the helpless Kurt Harris for an own goal.

The Nailers had chances to take the lead and Alex Peterson went close, but the visitors created more chances too and after captain Adam Field headed home Martin struck again to seal the points.

Belper squandered late chances to stage a fightback as they were beaten for the fourth time at home and the seventh this season.

Black added: “It’s not a lack of effort that’s cost us today, they’ll always put that effort in.

“But I just thought it was a flat, lethargic performance, where we were second best to everything really, from start to finish.”

Speaking about his team’s second-half performance, Black continued: “The lads kept pushing to try and nick a goal, but it’s easy at 3-1 down to want to get on the ball and want to try to play — they need to be doing that at 1-1.

“If Alex (Peterson) scores at 1-3, the header at the back-stick, it could have potentially made it an interesting last 20 minutes. But that pretty much summed up today.

“We had a game plan as to how we thought we could have hurt Brighouse, but we didn’t stick to it at all. They (the players) have all been performing well but it’s about doing it every week.

“Doing it for three or four (weeks) but then dropping off for one or two is not what we’re about and it’s not what we’ll accept, so we’ll have a look at things.”