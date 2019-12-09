Grant Black unhappy with key decision after Belper Town defeat

Grant Black was left unhappy with the match referee after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cleethorpes Town – the Nailers’ first away loss of the league campaign.

Black labelled the decision to give an 84th minute penalty as ‘horrendous’, the spot kick being scored to secure the points for the hosts.

And Black was particularly aggrieved given he felt his depleted side had deserved more from the game.

He said: “It was a really good away performance. We set up with a game plan and stuck to it well.

“We had a 17-year-old making his debut in defence, in Harvey Kozluk, with both our usual centre-backs missing, so it was a makeshift back four with Alex Peterson in there too.

“All things considered we did really well, so to lose it on an horrendous decision was difficult to take. I just hope these things even themselves out at some point.

“There are plenty of positives to take. The week before we'd been beaten by the better side, no arguments, but at Cleethorpes we’ve purely been done by a bad decision.”

Black was speaking before the Nailers’ Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter-final tie at Long Eaton United on Tuesday night (10th), which will be followed by a home game against another side going well in the NPL South East, Carlton Town.

The Nottingham side lost 4-0 at home to Leek last weekend but Black knows it will be a tough challenge with both sides looking to bounce back from defeats in the league.

He said: “It's been a weird season in this division, with Carlton having been flying at one point only to then hit some bad form, Stamford doing the opposite and suddenly being up there, and then teams like ourselves also now hitting a blip in terms of results.

"But we’re in a good position, albeit with a lot of games to make up. Hopefully we won’t be left with too much more of a backlog although we can freshen up the squad if needs be.”