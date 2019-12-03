Grant Black wants a reaction from his Belper Town players after unbeaten run ends

Grant Black expects to see a reaction from his Belper Town side when they travel to high-flying Cleethorpes on Saturday.

The Nailers' 15-game unbeaten league run was ended by second-placed Leek Town last weekend, in a 2-0 defeat at the Raygar Stadium.

But Black was not going to over-analyse his side's first BetVictor NPL South-East defeat of the 2019/20 season ahead of another tough encounter.

"If it was an occurrence which was happening a lot then it would be something that needs to be looked at closely," boss Black told the Belper News.

"But that's one bad performance in so long I can't remember.

"We'll have another chat about it this week and quickly move on for Saturday.

"If you dwell on it too long then two or three weeks can pass you by and suddenly you're on a different kind of run that no-one wants."

And added: "We know what kind of group we've got and what kind of dressing room we've got.

"That group has been successful so far so it won't change over the space of one game and we'll get a reaction from them on Saturday."

As Belper suffered a setback, upcoming opponents Cleethorpes slipped to fourth in the table after a 4-1 defeat at Worksop Town.

"They are going to be feeling exactly the same as us,” said Black.

"That's the beauty of this league - on any given day any team can beat any team.

"I think that's what's going to keep it interesting all the way through until the end of the season. The title chase will go down to the wire.”