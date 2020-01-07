Grant Black wants the same intensity from his Belper Town players

Belper Town boss Grant Black wants his side to maintain the same intensity they showed in their win over Frickley Athletic when they travel to Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

Goals from Alex Peterson and Cameron Clark gave the Nailers a hard-fought 2-1 victory at in-form Frickley, despite playing the large majority of the second half with 10 men.

The three points made it a total of 11 from a possible 15 over the festive fixtures, which saw Belper unbeaten and hot on the heels of runaway leaders Leek Town and Stamford.

"We're scoring goals and we're quite solid defensively," Black told the Belper News.

"I thought we played really well over Christmas - unbeaten in five, with 11 points from 15.

"It could have quite comfortably been 15 points from 15 but we've got to be happy with our return.

"We went 15 games unbeaten, we've now gone another five after the defeat and that was the target we set for the lads.

"Leek and Stamford aren't giving anything away at the moment but we've got to hope that at some point they'll have a blip like all teams do and we'll take advantage.

"We'll take it as close as we can and keep chasing them."

Black's Belper side possess the second best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 19, which earned praise from Frickley manager Dave Frecklington.

"Frickley's a very tough place to go when they're struggling so to go there when they're nine unbeaten is an even tougher task," said Black.

"They're second top scorers in the league as well so we knew what we had to do and we did that.

"We went down to 10 men on 46 minutes but still had the desire to go on and win it with an unbelievable goal.

"Then to see out the last 15 minutes when they threw everything at us was really pleasing.

"I think our chairman said afterwards it was the most satisfying win he'd had as chairman so that epitomises what a good win it was really.

"We try not to leave any stone unturned. We knew what a lot of their strengths were on Saturday and we knew what they were going to bring.

"We tried to identify a few weaknesses and went with a game plan. That game plan changed slightly when we went down to 10 men but again we adapted.

"The lads followed through and it was recognised by the opposition manager who could see what a hard-working team we've got."

And Black wants more of the same when his side travel to Sutton Coldfield Town, who have drawn their last two against Carlton and Cleethorpes.

"They're a team I've heard a lot of good things about this season from other managers, saying they're in a false position.

"They're a side who will cause teams problems and at home they will be very strong, playing on an artificial pitch is an advantage.

"If we perform how we have in most games this season then it'll be a difficult game for Sutton Coldfield.

"We can't take our foot off the gas. We need to go with the same intensity we did at Frickley.

"They'll be full of confidence at the minute but we want to keep that run going," added Black.