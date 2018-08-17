Harry Wilson backs Derby County to thrive at Millwall

Harry Wilson believes Derby County will thrive against the hostile atmosphere when they face Millwall tomorrow.

The Rams will be looking to put last weekend’s 4-1 thumping at home to Leeds when they travel to The Den.

Wilson, who played against Millwall while on loan at Hull City last season, said it was just the sort of game any footballers want to be involved in.

“I played against Millwall, so I know what they are all about,” the 21-year-old said.

“We will do our homework on them, we will concentrate on ourselves and hopefully we will go there and get the result we want.

“I think everybody thrives in that environment. Playing under pressure and in a hostile environment is what you play football for. If you win there I think it makes it a bit more special.”

The young wideman has started in each of the three games so far this season as Frank Lampard’s side recorded wins in two to begin the campaign.