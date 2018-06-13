Have West Brom joined Leeds United in the race to sign Derby County’s Matej Vydra?

Relegated West Brom have reportedly joined Leeds United in the race to sign Derby County star Matej Vydra.

The Baggies want the Rams’ top scorer as they plot a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Vydra had a loan spell with West Brom while they were in the top flight in 2013-14.

Now Albion are keen to bring the Czech Republic international back to the Hawthorns, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Baggies are rated as one of the pre-season favourites to secure promotion and are likely to be able to offer a bigger financial package for the player.