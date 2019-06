Liverpool great John Barnes is heading for Belper.

Barnes, who has 79 England caps and made more than 300 appearances for Liverpool, will be at Belper Leisure Centre on Saturday 29th June to talk about his career and friends in the game.

The evening is held by Belper Sports FC and has been arranged to help the club raise money for its ongoing activities, which will see 25 teams enter local leagues next season. For tickets email tickets@belpersportsfc.com or text 07585 005328.