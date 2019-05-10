‘Huge double standards’ - Ex-Leeds United defender bemoans FA decision not to punish Derby County’s Tom Lawrence

Former Leeds United star Danny Mills has expressed his dismay at the FA’s decision not to take any retrospective action against Derby County’s Tom Lawrence, after the player went down easily to win a penalty last weekend.

With the game delicately poised heading into the final 20 minutes, Lawrence appeared to dive in the penalty area, and Harry Wilson duly stepped up to convert the spot-kick, ensuring the Rams’ play-off spot.

After reviewing the action, the FA decided not to penalise the former Manchester United youth player for his actions.

Writing for Football Insider, the Sky Sports pundit said: “It is somewhat odd that Derby went crazy about ‘Spygate’ when no rules were broken and it was just unsporting.

“Tom Lawrence dived at the weekend but they are quite happy to take that. These are huge double standards.”

He continued: “What Patrick Bamford did was embarrassing and absolutely appalling. It was only correct and proper he was banned. Diving is unsporting as well, and Tom Lawrence should be suspended for two games; I don’t see the difference.

“What Bamford did looks a lot worse, but in terms of the outcome of the match, what Lawrence did is just as bad. He dived to win a penalty. In my view, both should be treated the same and I’m stunned they haven’t been.”

The two sides face each-other in the Championship play-off semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at Pride Park on Saturday 11th May, before the second kicks off at Elland Road on Wednesday 15th May.