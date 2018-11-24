In-form Nailers make it three wins out of three

Belper Town recorded a third consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-1 home success over Loughborough Dynamo at the Silver X Stadium.

A penalty from Craig Nelthorpe and a second half header by Nathan Curtis put the Nailers 2-0 up, before a late Luke Thorogood header set up a tense finish.

Belper should have been ahead inside five minutes. A raking crossfield pass from Cameron Clark picked out Piteu Crouz, but his shot was parried into the path of Nelthorpe who was also denied by the keeper.

The visitors struggled to create chances but felt they should have had a penalty on 18 minutes. Belper captain Alex Peterson appeared to drag down former Nailer Louis Keenan but the Loughborough appeals were waved away.

Twelve minutes before the break Belper were awarded a penalty. Centre back Danny South was hauled over and Nelthorpe, a constant menace down the left, sent Taylor the wrong way from the spot.

Belper were also on top at the start of the second period.

Kai Hancock, who had a first half goal ruled out for offside, caused the Dynamo back four problems with his pace.

His powerful low shot was saved after a good through ball by Piteu Crouz.

Then from a well-crafted corner routine Nelthorpe picked out George Milner, but he sliced his effort well wide.

The Nailers were almost made to pay for the missed chances a Loughborough shot was blocked on the line by one of their own players.

But ten minutes from time, Belper were finally rewarded for their dominance. A pin- point cross from Hancock found substitute Curtis unmarked in the six-yard box and he nodded home for his second goal in as many games with his first touch.

Two minutes from time Thorogood flicked a powerful free kick into the top corner, but Belper hung on to stay in touch with the play off places in Evo-Stik League Division One East.