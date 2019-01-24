IN PICTURES: Derby County's deadline day signings over the years
It's Transfer Deadline Day once again, and clubs around the country are scrambling to make last minute additions to their squads for the remainder of the season.
Here, we look back at Derby County's Deadline Day activity over the years, and look at the impact (or lack of one) those signings made.
1. Kenny Miller - August 2007
Miller joined from Celtic for 3 million and his main feat in a Rams shirt was scoring the winner in their only Premier League victory against Newcastle that season. He's now 39 and playing for Dundee.
Getty
2. Alan Stubbs - January 2008
Stubbs was signed from Everton and played just nine times during Derby's relegation season before retiring. He was most recently boss at Scottish side St Mirren.
Getty
3. Mile Sterjovski - January 2008
The Australian signed from Turkish side Hacettepe and spent 18 months with Derby, playing 27 times and scoring twice. He's now retired and living back in his native Australia.
Getty
4. Roy Carroll - January 2008
Carroll also spent 18 months at Derby, making 30 appearances before joining Danish club Odense. He's now 41 but is still playing for Northern Irish club Linfield.
Getty
View more