Gary Teale scores for Derby.

IN PICTURES: Derby County v Hull City in the 21st century

Derby County take on Hull City this weekend at Pride Park.

Here, we look back at some of the matches played between the sides at Pride Park since the turn of the century.

Chris Riggott (left) and Hull's Gary Alexander in action in the Worthington Cup.

1. 2001

Chris Riggott (left) and Hull's Gary Alexander in action in the Worthington Cup.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Hull's Julian Beresford takes on Youl Mawene in a Worthington Cup clash.

2. 2001

Hull's Julian Beresford takes on Youl Mawene in a Worthington Cup clash.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Mike Price of Hull City takes on Daniele Daino in the Worthington Cup clash.

3. 2001

Mike Price of Hull City takes on Daniele Daino in the Worthington Cup clash.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Jay McEveley gets away from Stephen McPhee

4. 2007

Jay McEveley gets away from Stephen McPhee
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4