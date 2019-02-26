Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.

IN PICTURES: Nottingham Forest v Derby County - relive the key moments in this gallery

Nottingham Forest and Derby County played out Monday night's East Midlands Derby in a cauldron atmosphere at The City Ground.

Relive the key moments of the match in this gallery, as the Reds took the points in a 1-0 win.

Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
other
Buy a Photo
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
other
Buy a Photo
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
other
Buy a Photo
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
Action from Forest v Derby at The City Ground on Monday. Picture by Jez Tighe.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4