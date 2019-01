However, there are a few players that played for the Rams in the same spells that you might well have forgotten about. Here are ten of them...

1. Paul Parker - 4 appearances England star Paul Parker came to Derby in the final stages of his career, getting just four games before departing for Sheffield United and then retiring soon afterwards. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Laurent Robert - 4 appearances Robert had made his name at Newcastle, Montpellier and Paris St Germain but only managed a few games with the Rams before retiring not long afterwards. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Francois Grenet - 18 appearances Grenet earned a reasonable run in the team at Pride Park having arrived from Bordeaux but eventually returned to France where he remained for the rest of his career. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Hossam Ghaly - 15 appearances Ghaly arrived on loan from Tottenham during the infamous 2007/8 season but couldn't help the Rams' fortunes. He retired after seeing out his career in his native Egypt. Getty Buy a Photo

View more