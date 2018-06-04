Lampard appoints Jody Morris as assistant manager at Derby

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard has brought in former Chelsea team-mate Jody Morris to be his assistant at Pride Park.

Morris has been in charge of Chelsea's under-18 side since 2016, and a compensation package has been agreed with the Blues to bring the 39-year-old to Derby.

Lampard said: "The team around you is hugely important. It’s not just about me as the manager; everyone will have a part to play on the staff and Jody is the first part of that. I am delighted to have him on board.

“Jody has been hugely successful with Chelsea’s youth team and he has won everything there is to win in the last few years.

“He is great at developing young players and that is something we are really going to look to do here.

“Jody played the game at the highest level himself, has a tremendous work ethic and is great in the dressing room.

“I have known him for so long now and his qualities and personality will bring so much to this club.”

Morris played 124 times for Chelsea in the Premier League, scoring five times, before going on to play for Leeds United, Rotherham, Millwall, St Johnstone and Bristol City. He also earned seven caps for the England under-21s.