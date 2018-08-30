Lampard expects different kind of game as Derby County head to Hull once again

Derby County boss Frank Lampard wants confidence and not complacency to be taken from Tuesday's 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Hull City, as the two sides prepare to do battle once again this weekend.

The Rams will return to the KCOM Stadium expecting to face a very different Tigers side to that they came up against on Tuesday, with Lampard also likely to revert back to his strongest eleven having made several changes in midweek.

But with the players that came in having performed so well, he admits it's created something of a poser when it comes to selection.

He said: "I was very pleased with the performance on Tuesday, particularly given so many players came in a high level and performed well as that’s not always the case, and we must take confidence from it, without being over-confident.

“It’ll be a different Hull team on Saturday and there will be a reaction from them and there will probably be a different feeling in the crowd too.

“The first result in a double-header like this was a good one but it means nothing if we go and under-perform on Saturday. We’ll be familiar with the place, will be staying in the same hotel and will be confident because of the way we played, but I’m wary of savouring Tuesday’s result at the expense of our preparation for Saturday.

“It’s difficult now picking a team but nicely so, and I can’t shy away from that. We have that much talent in the squad that it will give me headaches throughout the season but when they’re good headaches it’s something we should be thankful for because we want competition, and players that play will be there on merit if they’ve trained well and done well in games, not because of their name or age.

“Sometimes it might not be what people expect but my job is to find the right solutions and the right team for each game.

“We’ll need that competition for places all season and it pleased me greatly that those who came in for much needed minutes did so well.”

Lampard says that captain Curtis Davies is still not fit to return but could well be available after the international break. Tom Lawrence picked up a bang on his calf against Preston last weekend and is being monitored, while Harry Wilson is doubtful and Jayden Bogle won't be fit to return. Joe Ledley is also a doubt, although he, Wilson and Lawrence will all head off for international duty with Wales after the Hull game.