Lampard keen for positive reaction as Derby County host Ipswich

Frank Lampard wants to see his Derby County players react in positive fashion to their 2-1 loss at Millwall on Saturday as they prepare to face Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The Rams put in a good second-half display at Millwall but it wasn't enough as two first-half goals from the hosts proved key, David Nugent pulling one back in the last 20 minutes.

And Lampard is now keen to see his team secure their first home win of the campaign.

He said: "I'm disappointed we lost the game because we didn't deserve too given how we played in the second-half.

"But when you concede two goals early at a place like that it suits them down to the ground with their style and the atmosphere.

"There were good lessons learned and these things happen in this league, but we must react to them.

"We have to be a bit quicker out of the blocks although we did OK against Leeds until they hit us with a goal, and if we're going to give ourselves deficits in games as we have in each match so far, it's going to be difficult. We turned it round against Reading but not in the following games.

"You want to turn it on in every game but home fans in particular want to see energy, commitment and passion and those things are what generally help you start games well."

With Preston North End the visitors to Pride Park on Saturday, Lampard is hoping back-to-back home games will help his side get some much-needed momentum.

He said: "The double-header at home will be good but only if we win the games. We have great support and are comfortable in our own home and if we can go out and get a win against Ipswich then we'll be ready to go again against Preston, but these are all tough games in this division."

Lampard also reiterated that the fresh nature of his own managerial career and his squad will dictate that patience is needed with regard to results coming.

He said: "I said it at the start, as did the chairman, that this is a work in progress and we're putting a strong emphasis on youth in the team. As in any process there will be moments but we firmly believe in where we want to get to, so the important time to stay strong and to improve is in the defeats.

"Hopefully our beliefs and results will come hand in hand, which will in turn bring confidence and that's the nature of the game."

Lampard confirmed that captain Curtis Davies will still be missing for the Ipswich game and that Harry Wilson is being monitored after picking up a knock.