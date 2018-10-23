Lampard praises Derby County match-winner Marriott as Rams prepare to face West Brom

Frank Lampard was full of praise for striker Jack Marriott after the summer signing hit the winner against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Marriott, signed from Peterborough United in the summer, has enjoyed a fruitful month with goals against Manchester United, QPR and now the Blades - his first three for the club.

And Lampard says it's just reward for the 24-year-old.

He said: "Jack Marriott scoring goals is for me a combination of the hard work he puts in day in, day out.

“He came here with a lot of talent, that’s why we brought him here. He came at a difficult period in pre-season having missed some work.

“He needed fitness and needed to feel the team and the way I wanted to play and he’s done that. The rest is all him and his hard work having taken all that on board.

“Thankfully it’s paid off in the last few games for him. It’s testament to him and the challenge now is can you keep doing it more and more.”

Looking ahead to the visit to third-placed West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night, Lampard is in no doubt about the test the Rams face, which comes before a trip to league leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

He said: "West Brom are a team full of Premier League players, as are Middlesbrough, so both will be tough challenges for us.

"West Brom lost for the first time in a while at the weekend but this is a team with players who have performed at the highest level and very recently. I remember being in England squads with Jay Rodriguez, Dwight Gayle scores goals and will do this season, and Harvey Barnes has been very impressive on loan for them. Matt Phillips is another with huge experience and they have a good team and manager.

"They've got the best goal difference in the division at the moment and we have to be ready for what they can throw at us in attacking areas.

"You get pressure in every game, especially away from home, and with names like those in the team you know you have to be organised and defend well to nullify that and bring our own threats to the table, and I believe we'll do that.

"I'm pleased for Darren Moore and that he got the job last season and it's good to see the reaction he's got this season."