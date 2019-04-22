Lampard thrilled for Derby County's fans after late, late show against QPR

Frank Lampard dedicated Monday's dramatic win over QPR to the Derby County supporters as his side rose back into the play-off places.

The 2-0 win came thanks to both goals arriving in 11 minutes of second-half stoppage time, Harry Wilson netting both.

And while Lampard acknowledged his side weren't at their best all afternoon, he felt the win was reward for both the players and the fans.

He said: "It was a great ending for us but for the fans too, who have been fantastic all season and were again this afternoon and deserved that joy.

"I'm also delighted for the players who weren't at their best but had the character to it.

"We've played better and not won games this season but this was about finding the moment and taking it.

"I wasn't sure on the penalty for the first goal but then we've had a few go against us this season so maybe it levels out, or at least it might if we get two or three more!

"Harry Wilson showed great character to score - it's one thing to score a goal but another to take responsibility in the real moments like that given there is more risk than reward in terms of what people remember if you don't score. I actually wanted him to put his foot through it as that's what I did with the big penalties but I was pleased with him."

Derby's play-off fate is now back in their own hands and they go to Bristol City next Saturday for another huge game against one of the sides they are battling against for the final top six place.

Lampard said: "The lads will get a day off now as it's important they enjoy today, but from Wednesday the focus will be fully on a big game next weekend.

"It's back in our hands but we have two very tough away games against very good sides, as well as a home game against a team in the top four so it will be a very difficult run-in."

Lampard added that midfielder Craig Bryson suffered ankle ligament damage during the game and will be assessed tomorrow.