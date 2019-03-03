Late goal salvages point for Belper Town on road

Belper Town snatched a 2-2 draw in the last minute at last season’s Northern League Champions Marske United to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Belper had the wind behind them in the first half and had a good opening spell until the hosts showed their ability to trouble the Nailers with their speed on the counter.

Seb Malkowski made several crucial saves throughout the afternoon, however, to keep the visitors in the game.

Belper crowned the promising start with a goal on 17 minutes after they were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area.

Danny Gordon’s cross reached Danny South at the far post and he made no mistake with an unchallenged header.

Marske’s increasing possession almost inevitably led to an equaliser on 33 minutes as Glen Butterworth swept in.

Belper spent much of the second half defending, and they also had to deal with a strengthening wind.

Marske took the lead with what appeared to be a soft goal on 68 minutes, after James Fairley’s shot on the turn eluded Malkowski at his far post.

The Belper keeper was in the right place to deny another effort from Fairley on 78 minutes as the Seasiders looked likely to extend their lead.

Curtis Round missed another chance to settle things in the 82nd minute, and the hosts were made to regret those missed chances when the Nailers scored a dramatic equaliser.

Danny South nodded on an 89th minute free kick and Alfred Thompson at the far post forced the ball in.