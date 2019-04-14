Late goals clinch comeback win for away-day specialists Belper Town

For the second successive week Belper Town returned with maximum points against difficult opposition — and their 2-1 victory at Stamford AFC rates as one of the best of the season.

Two goals in the final 12 minutes completed a fine turnaround to leave the Nailers with the third best away wins record in Evo-Stik Divsion One East.

Piteu Crouz hits the post. PHOTO: Mike Smith

Stamford are a good footballing side but have a habit of losing matches after first taking the lead, and this encounter followed in similar vein.

The Nailers nearly fashioned a goal in the fourth minute when Alex Peterson flicked the ball on for recently crowned Evo-Stik Division One East Young Player of the Year Piteu Crouz, but the linesman’s flag ruled out any opportunity to score.

Crouz was unlucky in the 16th minute after Liam Owen’s clever flick-on fell to the young winger who, after weaving his way into the penalty area, saw his shot come back off the post.

Stamford also went close when Joe Burgess appeared to have got around Seb Malkowski in the Belper goal, but Danny South was well placed to clear off the line.

Alex Peterson levels. PHOTO: Mike Smith

The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute. Malkowski failed to hang on to a Gregg Smith header and Joe Burgess scored from close range.

In the 64th minute fancy footwork along the byeline from Rob Morgan ended with Isaac Assenso tripping him and conceding a penalty kick.

A second goal would have probably dashed any hopes of Belper getting anything from the game, however Malkowski atoned for his earlier mistake by saving Ollie Brown-Hills’ spot kick.

The turning point arrived on 78 minutes when Danny Gordon’s free kick was nodded inside the post by Alex Peterson — his third goal in three games.

Peterson headed over a George Milner cross.

Then substitute Nathan Curtis struck a terrific volley into the far corner to complete the comeback.