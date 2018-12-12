Late goals see Belper Town overcome Gresley to reach DSC semi-finals

Belper Town secured their passage to the fourth round of the Integro League Cup with a 2-0 victory over Gresley FC at the Silver X Stadium on Tuesday night.

Late goals from captain Alex Peterson and top scorer Nathan Curtis ensured the Nailers ended a run of two consecutive defeats.

Gresley had the first opening just four minutes in as striker Kane Lee worked some space on the edge of the box before chipping just over the crossbar.

Belper fashioned their first sight of goal when Danny Gordon’s free kick went all the way through the six-yard box, but Curtis couldn’t quite get the telling touch to turn it goal-wards.

Ten minutes before the break Leigh Overton made a great save to deny Lee after the Belper defence failed to clear a long throw.

Three minutes later, George Milner saw his header cleared off the line, before h\then eading straight at Oliver Fairbrother.

The Nailers began to dominate proceedings in the second half. Ten minutes in, an unmarked Milner glanced wide a Gordon free-kick when he should have done better.

Another Gordon set piece caused problems as Fairbrother was forced to parry a corner from under his cross bar and then Curtis volleyed over the rebound.

Milner then fired just wide from 25 yards after a Gresley clearance fell straight to him.

The Moatman struggled to get out of their own half in the second period and Fairbrother was called into action once again to stop a Danny South delivery from being turned into his own net by former Nailer Jake Mcintosh.

Belper finally made their pressure pay when they broke the deadlock with just eight minutes remaining. Cameron Clark’s cross found Peterson unmarked at the back post and he steered a looping header into the top corner.

The hosts doubled their advantage just two minutes later to put the tie beyond doubt. Danny South’s flick on found Curtis unmarked in the area who nodded into the bottom corner.

Belper managed to see out the game with ease as they secured a first clean sheet in five games.