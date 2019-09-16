Late strike seals a first win of the season for Belper United

Belper United left it late to secure their first win of the East Midlands Counties League season on Saturday - in a 1-0 win over Eastwood Community FC.

The Green Army, who had drawn two and lost three of their opening five league fixtures ahead of kick-off, grabbed all three points this time with an 88th-minute winner.

Ash Dhinsa broke the deadlock late on to get United’s season up and running over an Eastwood CFC side flying high in the early September standings.

On a day dominated by the second round qualifying ties in the FA Vase, this game was one of three to go ahead in league action as Clipstone hosted Graham Street Prims and Radford visited Borrowash Victoria.

Graham Street Prims made it a good week as they kept a clean sheet for the second time, in winning by the only goal of the game at Clipstone. Michael Fitzhugh got their goal in the 33rd-minute, but the task was made harder for Prims after Elliott Dawson saw red as early as the seventh-minute leaving them to soldier on with 10-men for most of the game.

While the season doesn’t get any better for Borrowash Victoria. A hat-trick from Ryan Smith in the first 29 minutes put visiting Radford on top in their trip to Spondon.

The Vics then proceeded to make a game of it and Lewis Patrtidge got a goal back on 57 minutes and Liam Woods narrowed the game even further 10 minutes from the end.

But a 90th-minute strike from Scott Litchfield ensured that Radford took all the points back to Nottingham with them in a 4-2 scoreline.

United travel across county borders on Saturday to visit Gedling Miners Welfare in league action before hosting Heanor Town in the first round of the EMCL League Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Gedling, who drew 2-2 at Clay Cross Town in the Vase on Saturday, have won four from five in the league so far this season and sit seventh in the table, with games in hand over those sides above them.

While Heanor have played just three league fixtures, winning two and drawing one, and came from behind to beat Birstall United in Vase action.