Late winner denies Belper Town a point

Belper Town dropped points after a late goal gave Cleethorpes Town a 2-1 victory at the Raygar Stadium.

Belper failed to make it two wins on the bounce after their midweek cup win midweek, while Cleethorpes consolidated their position in the play-off places..

Action from Belper Town's loss to Cleethorpes. PHOTO: Tim Harrison

Belper included new signing Derek Ubah on the bench, while former Nailers’ favourite Ross Hannah was also named as a substitute for the visitors.

Ryan Musselwhite pulled off an incredible save on five minutes to stop Belper from going behind early when a looping cross found Scott Vernon, whose close-range volley was palmed away by the Nailers keeper.

Minutes later Riece Bertram had a long-range effort fly just past the bottom corner.

Vernon forced another superb save from Musselwhite, as Josh Lacey whipped a ball in from the left on to the head of the striker.

Belper thought they had grabbed the opener on 25 minutes thanks to an Alex Peterson header. However, the linesman raised his flag for offside and the goal was disallowed.

Just before the break George Milner had a golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead but his shot across goal was saved well by Theo Richardson.

The Nailers had chances either side of half-time, their first in the second half came after some great link up play between Milner and Sam Wright. However, Derry Robson couldn’t get enough on the header to beat the keeper.

As play moved up to the other end Josh Lacey’s attempted cross was helped on by the wind and floated into the net to put the visitors ahead.

They almost doubled it soon after as captain Alex Flett headed goalwards, demanding another quality save from Musselwhite.

Both keepers continued to show their talent and Owls ‘keeper Richardson got down low to parry Peterson’s shot for a corner.

Alex Peterson headed just wide of the mark on 71 minutes as Belper peppered the Cleethorpes goal. The Nailers scored an equaliser on 79 minutes, though, when Danny South jumped higher than anyone to power the ball home from George Milner’s corner kick.

The hosts thought they found the winner when a Steve Ridley free kick was flicked on by an opposition defender towards the top corner. However, Richardson saved his teammate from an embarrassing own goal.

Instead it was the visitors who took all three points with their late winner as Josh Batty knocked in from a deep free kick.

Belper Town: Musselwhite, Bryant, Clark, Bertram, South, Watt, Gregory, Wright (Dawes 73’), Peterson, Milner (Ridley 89’), Robson (Curtis 59’). Unused subs: Gordon, Ubah.

Cleethorpes Town: Richardson, Topliss, Lacey, Marshall (Dickens 77’), Walker, Donald, Winfarrah (Bateson 67’), Flett, Vernon, Middleton, Oglesby (Batty 85’) Unused subs: Hannah.

Referee: Ben Tomlinson.

Att: 306