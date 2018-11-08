League One and Two Live: Papy Djilobodji breaks silence over Sunderland sacking, Crystal Palace and Brentford weighing up move for Southend star, Portsmouth eyeing ex-Liverpool defender League One and Two manager are speaking to the press ahead of their weekend fixtures - and we’ve got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh. ‘A win for Derby County over Aston Villa will send out a strong message to Championship challengers’