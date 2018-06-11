Leeds keen to sign Rams star Vydra

Leeds United are exploring a deal for Derby County striker Matej Vydra

United have been alerted by Derby’s willingness to sell the Czech forward in this transfer window, the 26-year-old having been the Championship’s top scorer with 21 league goals this season, a tally which drove Derby into the play-offs.

The Rams board are set to cut costs after failing to win promotion and have already allowed former manager Gary Rowett to leave for Stoke City. Derby want a fee in excess of £10m for Vydra, however, and Leeds expect to face serious competition from Championship and lower-end Premier League sides.

Vydra has played in the top flight with both West Bromwich Albion and Watford and Derby paid £8m to sign him from Vicarage Road in 2016. He has two seasons remaining on a four-year contract but is likely to quit Pride Park.

However, it is expected any Leeds transfer dealings will be put on hold until a new head coach is in place.