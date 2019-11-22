Manchester United and Liverpool in for Leeds United's star loanee, Nottingham Forest defender staying put despite Premier League interest, Newcastle United willing to hear offers for Dwight Gayle and the rest of today's Championship rumours

Here are today’s latest headlines from around the Championship (22nd November 2019).

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are said to have a keen interest in Leeds United's star loanee Ben White, amid suggestions that Brighton could cash in on the youngster in the summer. (The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest's push for promotion has been significantly boosted, with the likes of Alfa Semedo, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele all now back in training following injuries. (Nottingham Post)

New Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has brought in Billy McKinlay as his assistant manager. He previously performed a similar role for the Potters boss with Northern Ireland. (BBC Football)