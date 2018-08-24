Mansfield Town appoint former Derby County man as new head physio

Mansfield Town have appointed Tom Whittamore as the club’s new head physiotherapist

Whittamore has left his post as senior academy physiotherapist at Derby County to join the Stags.

He succeeds Ross Hollinworth, who left the position last month due to family circumstances.

“Replacing Ross was always going to be a difficult fit,” said Stags’ manager David Flitcroft.

“There are a lot of qualified sports rehabilitators out there, but the club needed a head physio to lead the medical department.

“It was really important that we got the right fit as I want young, hungry and ambitious people as part of our staff and workforce.

“We’ve employed Tom, who was working at Derby and ready to lead a medical department.

“It’s important that we have brought Tom in now, especially with the opening of the new training ground on the horizon; when that happens, all the departments will be linked up and connected even stronger and more cohesively.”

Crediting Derby County for their professionalism in allowing Tom to join the Stags, the manager said: “Derby have been brilliant. They wanted him to progress and be a number one physio. They have given us permission [to appoint him] and Tom has been a breath of fresh air since he’s been come in.

“We have a close-knit, trustworthy staff and Tom will be an influential figure within that.”

The new physio said: “I’ve settled in well and have been made to feel very welcome.

“This is a really good club, with a really professional set-up from the gaffer through to the administration staff.

“The players have been great and you can tell they’ve very well-disciplined.”