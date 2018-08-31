Mansfield Town sign midfielder on loan from Derby County

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Timi Elšnik from Derby County.

The 20-year-old has today (Friday 31st August) joined the Stags on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-sided central midfielder previously played for David Flitcroft at Swindon Town during a loan spell from the Rams last season.

Elšnik, a Slovenian youth international, made 26 appearances and scored five goals during that time.

Mansfield Town boss Flitcroft said: “Timi is a player I worked very closely with at Swindon.

“He is a midfielder with a high quality passing range, creative in his work and who has the ability to score goals from midfield.

“He is one of the best young professionals I have had the pleasure of working with and has great core values as a person. He is an extremely committed professional.”

And added: “I felt it important to bolster the squad following the news of our international call-ups as well as the possibility of us being without Jacob Mellis.”