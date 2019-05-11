Marcelo Bielsa feels Leeds United were deserved winners over Derby County in play-off semi-final

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says his team deserve their lead going into the second leg of the play-off semi-final with Derby County on Wednesday.

The United boss was speaking after seeing his side earn a narrow 1-0 win at Pride Park on Saturday, secured through Kemar Roofe's winner early in the second-half.

And he felt that for much of the game, his side were the better of the two.

He said: "It was a deserved win. Apart from the first few minutes and a 10-15 minute spell in the second-half, we dominated the ball and defended well.

"We created a lot of danger and had lots of chances that should have been more dangerous.

"We attacked and defended well and it was a fair win."

Having beaten Derby three times this season, Bielsa's side have a considerable psychological advantage going into the second leg as well as their 1-0 lead, but the Argentine says he will take nothing for granted.

He said: "The 1-0 lead is not a decisive one. Every game is a new situation and three wins before don't guarantee anything for the next game.

"It was painful to miss out on automatic promotion but we should value the opportunity of having another chance to go up."